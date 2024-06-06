First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Trading 1.1% Higher

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. 7,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 10,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $60.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,827,000. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

