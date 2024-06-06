Fetch.ai Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $166.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00051205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

