Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Up 2.4%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.48 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). 66,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 345,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
