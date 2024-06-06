Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $423.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.03. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

