Fei USD Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and $54,729.19 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00011919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,757.38 or 0.99980273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00012497 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00108072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,470,420.14005581 with 16,211,752.75729352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9665246 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $83,967.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.

