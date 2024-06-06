Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Holdings Lowered by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,548,951 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.96% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $248,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.