Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 72,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $297.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

