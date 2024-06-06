Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

