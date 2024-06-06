Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,568.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1,568.00 and last traded at C$1,552.90, with a volume of 15688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,554.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,820.83.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,517.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,394.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). The company had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total transaction of C$965,202.84. In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total value of C$965,202.84. Insiders sold 5,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.