Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
