Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 305.80% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 2.0 %
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 606.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.
