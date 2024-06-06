European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $915.00

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 915 ($11.72) and last traded at GBX 913.66 ($11.71), with a volume of 99534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.62).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £595.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,389.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 879.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 869.27.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
