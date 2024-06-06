ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. 28 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
