Ethereum Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $463.68 billion and approximately $15.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,859.20 or 0.05436061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00051445 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00015731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,148,358 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

