Essential Planning LLC. Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Essential Planning LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $267.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,325. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.