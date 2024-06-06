Essential Planning LLC. Sells 4,593 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essential Planning LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 1,105,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,024. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

