Essential Planning LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,349. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

