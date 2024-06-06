Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 5th (ALV, AXTI, CMT, DBD, DLX, HPE, J, KEN, KRNT, LRCX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 5th:
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
