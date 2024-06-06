Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 5th (ALV, AXTI, CMT, DBD, DLX, HPE, J, KEN, KRNT, LRCX)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 5th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.