Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 5th (ALV, AXTI, CMT, DBD, DLX, HPE, J, KEN, KRNT, LRCX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 5th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

