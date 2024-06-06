Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Up 0.7%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 14,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 18,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

