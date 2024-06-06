Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

UUUU stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. Research analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 114,872 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

