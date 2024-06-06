Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,546,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Encompass Health by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $85.31. 181,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

