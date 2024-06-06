EMG Holdings L.P. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $54.56. 148,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

