Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 384,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

