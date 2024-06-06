Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $28.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 221.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

