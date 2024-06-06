Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $846.97 and last traded at $839.56. 682,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,942,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $831.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.26. The firm has a market cap of $794.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,421 shares of company stock worth $261,189,573. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.