Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,421 shares of company stock worth $261,189,573. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $838.18. The stock had a trading volume of 857,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $773.17 and a 200-day moving average of $705.26. The firm has a market cap of $796.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $432.34 and a fifty-two week high of $846.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.