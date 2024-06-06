Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after buying an additional 95,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

