Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.7 %

DT opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

