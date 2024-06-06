Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,604 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

