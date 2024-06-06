Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5924 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Edenred Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. Edenred has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.35.
About Edenred
