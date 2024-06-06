eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $52.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of eBay by 325.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $73,777,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.