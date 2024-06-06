Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $36.71. 4,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Ebara Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

Ebara Company Profile



Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

