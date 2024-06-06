Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 114,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 167,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
