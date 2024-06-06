Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 114,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 167,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,391,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

