Dynex (DNX) Trading Up 45.6% This Week

Dynex (DNX) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $58.09 million and $1.90 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynex has traded up 45.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 90,705,458 coins and its circulating supply is 90,707,811 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 90,657,826.99160647. The last known price of Dynex is 0.55211861 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,415,093.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.