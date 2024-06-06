Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives $13.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,477,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.