Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives $13.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.31.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital Price Performance
Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56.
Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.