Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.330-3.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.33-3.39 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Up 2.1 %

Donaldson stock opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.