Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.4 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.50-7.00 EPS.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

