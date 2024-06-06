Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.