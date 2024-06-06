Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLTR. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,988. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

