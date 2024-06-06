Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Up 5.1%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.27. Approximately 837,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,621,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $624.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

