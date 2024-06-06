Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 604,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 264,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 235,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,469 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.08. 306,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,489. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

