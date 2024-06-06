Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Lifted by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 179,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.91. 1,015,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,079. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

