Desjardins Increases Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$40.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.1 %
Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.20. The company had a trading volume of 82,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.48. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$27.43 and a 12-month high of C$43.04.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
