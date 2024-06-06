Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$48.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFY shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$44.27 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.48.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. On average, analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.