DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 148.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,630 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.29% of DaVita worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of DaVita by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DaVita by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 1,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.03. 738,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,879. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

