Dana (NYSE:DAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.21

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $14.17. Dana shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 784,440 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Dana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

