D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $2.11

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.05. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 28,200 shares traded.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $602.15 million, a P/E ratio of 211.21 and a beta of 2.68.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

