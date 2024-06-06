D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $2.11

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.05. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 28,200 shares traded.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $602.15 million, a P/E ratio of 211.21 and a beta of 2.68.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
