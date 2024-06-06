D Jonathan Merriman Acquires 28,839 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 28,839 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $53,640.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,640.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PodcastOne Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of PODC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 51,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,164. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PODC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on PodcastOne in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PodcastOne stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of PodcastOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

