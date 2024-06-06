Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CAO Sells $635,977.68 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.