Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 1.5%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,517,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,463,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Cybin Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

The company has a market cap of $118.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cybin stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. Cybin makes up 5.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 3.40% of Cybin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

